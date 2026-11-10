Netanyahu lobbying Trump daily to launch new strikes on Iran – report

Israel’s prime minister is reportedly urging President Trump to resume large-scale strikes on Iran, even as America’s Arab allies urge restraint.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been urging US President Donald Trump to launch a renewed military offensive against Iran, even as several Middle Eastern leaders are pressing Washington to pursue a diplomatic agreement rather than escalate the nearly nine-month conflict.

According to a report published by the Financial Times, Netanyahu has been lobbying Trump to authorize additional strikes against Iran, potentially as part of a broader campaign aimed at toppling the Islamic Republic’s government.

“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war],” a person briefed on the discussions told the British newspaper.

The source said officials inside and outside the White House who oppose renewed military action have been attempting to counter Netanyahu’s efforts.

However, another person familiar with developments in Israel disputed the characterization of Netanyahu’s activities. While acknowledging that the Israeli prime minister favors resuming military operations against Iran, the source denied that he is currently conducting a pressure campaign to persuade Trump to authorize new attacks.

The White House declined to comment on the report.

Meanwhile, at least four Middle Eastern leaders have reportedly contacted Trump in recent days in a coordinated effort to discourage further escalation.

Those involved include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The regional leaders have warned that renewed American and Israeli attacks could trigger Iranian retaliation against neighboring countries and infrastructure, widening a conflict that has already disrupted international energy markets and maritime trade.

The diplomatic push comes as Trump signals growing optimism about negotiations with Tehran.

Speaking at the White House on Monday following a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Trump suggested that further large-scale military operations might not be necessary.

“Iran militarily is effectively over,” Trump told reporters, arguing that American and Israeli operations had severely weakened Tehran’s military capabilities.

He nevertheless emphasized that American forces remain prepared to resume attacks should circumstances change, while expressing confidence that the conflict could be brought to an end through negotiations.

“They’re talking to us, and they’re talking very politely,” Trump said of Iran.

Trump also indicated that his current approach reflected the preferences of Washington’s regional partners.

In a Truth Social post, the president said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries favored maintaining the existing situation rather than launching another major offensive.

Despite Trump’s increasingly conciliatory statements, American military pressure on Iran remains substantial. US forces continue enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports, while limited strikes against Iranian targets have continued.

Negotiations remain complicated by disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program, particularly the fate of approximately 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium and international access to nuclear facilities damaged during the war.

Washington has demanded that Tehran surrender its highly enriched uranium stockpile and permit international inspections. Iran has resisted transferring the material abroad and is demanding relief from economic sanctions and the American blockade.

Qatari mediators have reportedly been working to revive a proposal under which Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping in exchange for American concessions, potentially establishing the foundation for negotiations toward a more comprehensive settlement.