WATCH: Trump emphatically claims Israel wouldn’t exist without him November 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-emphatically-claims-israel-wouldnt-exist-without-him/ Email Print President Trump gave a sweeping interview to 60 Minutes, delving into the midterm election reactions and a possible resumption of the war in Iran while crediting himself with Israel’s existence. טראמפ לתוכנית ’60 דקות’: לא רואה סיבה להסלים את המלחמה באיראן. ישראל תפצה אותנו על עלויות המלחמה, כי בלעדינו היא לא הייתה קיימת @nathanguttman https://t.co/uUBJtCS9LF — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 9, 2026 60 MinutesDonald TrumpIran