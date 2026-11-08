Muslim immigrants who deny Germany’s Holocaust guilt must leave, says chancellor

Germany’s chancellor says Muslim immigrants must accept the country’s responsibility for the Holocaust or leave.

By World Israel News Staff

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that Muslim immigrants who refuse to accept Germany’s historical responsibility for the Holocaust should leave the country, declaring that newcomers must uphold the same commitment to confronting antisemitism as the rest of German society.

Merz made the remarks Friday during a reception at the Chancellery in Berlin honoring German medal winners from the 2026 Maccabiah Games, the international Jewish sporting competition held in Israel.

“This historical responsibility of our country applies just as much to those who come here to Germany from Islamic countries,” Merz said, according to the German news agency dpa.

“And anyone who fails to abide by this must leave our country,” he added.

The chancellor’s comments followed an exchange with a basketball coach who told him that Jewish athletes were afraid to wear their Makkabi team jackets in public because the garments displayed the Star of David.

The coach said athletes feared being attacked if they wore the distinctive red jackets on German streets.

Responding to the account, Merz invoked a landmark 1985 speech by former German President Richard von Weizsäcker, delivered on the 40th anniversary of Germany’s defeat in World War II.

In the speech, von Weizsäcker distinguished between responsibility for the crimes of Nazi Germany and the obligation of subsequent generations to confront their consequences.

“The young are not responsible for what happened then. But they are responsible for what becomes of it in history,” the former president declared.

Merz said he regarded those words as an enduring principle that applied to everyone living in Germany, regardless of their background.

“And I would add, given the current circumstances: that also applies to immigrants who come to Germany,” he said.

The remarks reflected Germany’s longstanding commitment to acknowledging the Nazi regime’s systematic murder of six million Jews and combating contemporary antisemitism.

Merz’s warning specifically addressed immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, amid continuing concern over antisemitic harassment and violence directed against Germany’s Jewish communities.

The chancellor did not outline any specific legal measures to implement his demand that immigrants who reject Germany’s historical responsibility leave the country.

Earlier in the reception, Merz praised the German delegation for winning 128 medals at this year’s Maccabiah Games, making it the most successful European team in the competition.

He also highlighted the role played by Makkabi Deutschland, the national Jewish sports organization, whose approximately 40 local clubs bring together athletes from different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

According to Merz, roughly 90% of the clubs’ members are not Jewish, demonstrating the organization’s contribution to integration and cooperation across German society.

However, he warned that such coexistence remained threatened by antisemitism.

Merz said Germany had an obligation not merely to speak about its historical responsibility but to act against antisemitism wherever it appeared.

The chancellor also cautioned against viewing Jewish life exclusively through the history of persecution and the Holocaust, emphasizing the importance of recognizing contemporary Jewish achievements in sports, culture and public life.

His remarks came against the backdrop of persistently high levels of antisemitism in Germany, particularly following the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent war in Gaza.

According to the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism, known as RIAS, Berlin recorded 2,197 antisemitic incidents in 2025, down approximately 13% from 2,521 the previous year but still more than twice the level recorded before October 7.