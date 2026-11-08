Charity receiving prize money from ‘Celebrity Traitors’ win linked to Hamas, accused of antisemitism

In 2025, Choose Love joined over 400 public figures in signing an open letter that accused the British government of being complicit in Israel’s “war crimes” and the “genocide” taking place in Gaza.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The charity picked by the winner of the BBC One reality show “Celebrity Traitors” to receive his share of the prize money has accused Israel of genocide, partnered with organizations repeatedly linked to Hamas, and had former staff members quit due to an antisemitic work environment.

The finale of the British gameshow aired on Friday, and two winners were crowned: comedian, podcaster, and BBC Radio 2 host Romesh Ranganathan, and actor and musician Sebastian “Bash” Croft.

The duo took home the £83,000 ($110,900) prize, funded by the broadcaster’s license fee payers, and each winner’s share went to their charity of choice.

Ranganathan, 48, donated his winnings to the Refugee Council, and Croft, 24, donated his $55,450 winnings to Choose Love, formerly known as Help Refugees.

The UK-registered charity helps refugees and displaced communities, and Croft is an ambassador and former volunteer.

Choose Love posted last month on its website about helping a young girl named Rua’a and her family living in the Yarmouk Camp in “Palestine” and made claims about “Israel’s genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinians like Rua’a are still experiencing a genocide and the physical wounds and mental trauma are life-changing,” the charity wrote.

Choose Love also talked about Palestinians in Gaza suffering while living “under war and siege.”

In 2025, Choose Love joined over 400 public figures in signing an open letter that accused the British government of being complicit in Israel’s “war crimes” and the “genocide” taking place in Gaza.

The open letter also called on then-British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stop all UK arms sales and licenses to Israel.

When filmmaker Hassan Akkad worked at Choose Love, he posted a message on social media that said, “What is happening in Palestine/Islam is settler colonization, military occupation, land theft, and ethnic cleansing. There is an active oppressor (Israel) and an oppressed (Palestine). A colonizer (Israel) and a colonized (Palestine).”

A senior Jewish employee at Choose Love left the charity after claiming it became hostile to Jews following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, according to The Telegraph.

A former child refugee who has worked closely with Choose Love and asked to stay anonymous also told the publication, “After Oct. 7, a lot changed with that charity and a lot of the Jewish people working in it or with it were forced out, or felt they had to leave, as far as I could see.”

“I got to know the Jewish people who worked there, as they care a lot about refugees, as many of them come from families who were refugees,” the whistleblower added.

“But, suddenly, there were people associated with the charity excusing Oct. 7 and pushing pro-Palestine stuff, and I think that’s when some of the problems started.”

On the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks last year, Choose Love posted a statement on Instagram that said, “Stop the genocide. Stand with humanity,” according to a screenshot of the since-deleted post that was shared by The Telegraph.

Choose Love has Palestinian-led partners that it helps raise money for. They include Taawon (Welfare Association), an organization funded by the Islamic Development Bank, which funds Hamas to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, according to NGO Monitor.

Choose Love also works in partnership with the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), which has repeatedly been tied to Hamas while its senior members have expressed praise for Hamas terrorists and their Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel.

Ashraf Abu Issa, a PCRF board member as of February 2025, shared a video on Oct. 7, 2023, during the Hamas attacks in Israel that promoted “the liberation of Palestine, all of it, from the river to the sea,” according to Honest Reporting.

In November 2023, a month after the Hamas atrocities, PCRF’s Tampa chapter held a fundraiser with Hatem Fariz, who pleaded guilty in 2006 to providing services to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group.

Former PCRF chairman Khaled Abughazaleh also reportedly led a delegation that met with officials from Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas.

NGO Monitor reported in May that the PCRF partners with Islamic Relief Palestine (IRPAL), which is an “affiliate” of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) and has its own extensive ties to Hamas and its senior members.

Israel banned IRW in 2014 because of its alleged role in funneling money to the Palestinian terrorist group.

PCRF also runs the pediatric cancer unit inside Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City, according to NGO Monitor.

In November 2023, the IDF released “evidence of Hamas infrastructure at Rantisi—a video of explosives, suicide vests, and even a motorcycle used in the Oct. 7 attacks, hidden in a basement.”

A BBC spokesperson gave a statement to The Telegraph about Choose Love’s past and Croft’s decision to give his winnings from “Celebrity Traitors” to the charity.

“As millions of viewers already know, the charities are a personal choice of the winners,” the spokesperson said.

“Choose Love is a registered charity in the UK, regulated by the Charity Commission. It is a shame that we cannot just celebrate a fantastic TV moment for what it is.”

The British volunteer-led charity Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said on Friday that Choose Love is “an extremely troubling choice of recipient for BBC license fee funds.”

“The BBC has a horrendous track record when it comes to antisemitism, with incidents coming one after another after another,” CAA added.

“There is an urgent need for fundamental reform at the BBC to restore the impartiality on which it could once pride itself. Until then, the license fee must be suspended.”