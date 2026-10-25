WATCH: Anti-Israel protests destroys posters of Trump, Netanyahu outside Seinfeld show in Washington DC October 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protests-destroys-posters-of-trump-netanyahu-outside-seinfeld-show-in-washington-dc/ Email Print Crazed anti-Israel protesters demonstrated outside Jerry Seinfeld’s Washington, DC, show, smashing portraits of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu and accusing Seinfeld of being in the Epstein files. anti-Israeljerry seinfeldprotestsWashington DC