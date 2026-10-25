Tucker Carlson slams Wikipedia, then immediately recommends its Gaza page

Carlson has previously claimed that the US government controls Wikipedia to hide inconvenient facts.

By JFeed

A clip from a recent episode of The Tucker Carlson Show is drawing attention online after Carlson appeared to contradict himself on Wikipedia within the span of about 40 seconds.

In the video, Carlson tells his guest that he “never recommends[s] Wikipedia for anything,” saying the site is “controlled by the intelligence” agencies, “foreign and domestic,” and that “everything about it offends me.”

Moments later, during a discussion of Gaza casualty figures and US policy, Carlson urges his audience to read Wikipedia’s entry on Gaza since October 7.

He argues that because the page is so heavily contested, “you can look at it with some confidence,” and that it cannot be dismissed as either “Israeli propaganda” or “third-world leftist propaganda.”

Tucker Carlson says he never recommends Wikipedia for anything, because it’s “controlled by the intel agencies, foreign and domestic.” Twenty seconds later he tells his audience to read the Wikipedia entry on Gaza, because “you can’t dismiss it as Israeli propaganda.” https://t.co/B7D6HSJgen — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 24, 2026

Carlson has repeatedly attacked Wikipedia in the past.

In a September 2025 interview with Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, he said activists and intelligence agencies had turned the site into “the most comprehensive propaganda op in human history” and argued that intelligence agencies influence its entries.

He has also claimed that the US government controls Wikipedia to hide inconvenient facts.

The clip is the latest flashpoint in Carlson’s increasingly sharp criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza, which has put him at odds with pro-Israel conservatives, including US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Sen. Ted Cruz.