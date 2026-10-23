Search

WATCH: Helmet-cam captures IDF response to Hebron shooting attack that killed two soldiers

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-helmet-cam-captures-idf-response-to-hebron-shooting-attack-that-killed-two-soldiers/
Email Print

Helmet camera footage from a responding officer shows the intense firefight as IDF forces shot dead the two Palestinian terrorists who opened fire at a Hebron checkpoint, killing two Israeli soldiers and wounding three others.

>