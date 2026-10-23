WATCH: Helmet-cam captures IDF response to Hebron shooting attack that killed two soldiers

Helmet camera footage from a responding officer shows the intense firefight as IDF forces shot dead the two Palestinian terrorists who opened fire at a Hebron checkpoint, killing two Israeli soldiers and wounding three others.

🛑Footage from Hebron: A helmet camera worn by Moshe Botavia, the security officer of Kiryat Arba, captures the exchange of fire with the terrorists.

Following the terror attack, the IDF deployed the elite Maglan commando unit to Judea and Samaria. https://t.co/kY8zp9o7lw

— Iris (@streetwize) October 23, 2026