WATCH: Trump hints at doing another Epic Fury – ‘We could take all the Iranian oil’ October 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-hints-at-doing-another-epic-fury-we-could-take-all-the-iranian-oil/ Email Print President Trump told reporters the US could seize all of Iran and its oil, then hinted at a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, that renewed strikes and another “Epic Fury” could be coming. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/4BVqGTjAjfNMeVQo.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/4cm5Qsi4yh27hfpd.mp4 Donald TrumpeconomyIranoil