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WATCH: Trump hints at doing another Epic Fury – ‘We could take all the Iranian oil’

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President Trump told reporters the US could seize all of Iran and its oil, then hinted at a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, that renewed strikes and another “Epic Fury” could be coming.

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