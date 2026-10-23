Israel faces 94 active sanctions measures worldwide, new data reveals

At the European Union level, one of Israel’s largest trading partners, pressure has also mounted, with proposals to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Mounting sanctions and trade restrictions are intensifying pressure on Israel worldwide, with European governments playing an increasingly prominent role in efforts to boycott and isolate the Jewish state, raising concerns among experts about the long-term consequences for the country’s economy and international trade ties.

According to newly published data by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), an Israeli research organization focused on Jewish affairs and policy, 139 sanctions, restrictions, and diplomatic measures have been documented across 64 countries and entities, including 17 targeting academia, with 94 non-academic measures currently in force.

With more countries moving to impose punitive measures against Israel, analysts are warning that the growing international backlash could have far-reaching economic consequences, jeopardizing the country’s global trade ties, foreign investment, and long-term economic stability.

The measures tracked by JPPI range from targeted sanctions against individuals and organizations to restrictions on arms sales, trade bans, and diplomatic penalties, while additional proposals continue to advance, threatening to widen the scope of international pressure on Israel even further.

JPPI’s Director General, Dr. Shuki Friedman, warns that the growing wave of sanctions could affect Israel’s economy well beyond the restrictions themselves, with rising uncertainty potentially driving companies and investors away from the country and toward markets they consider less risky.

Specifically, Friedman notes that the restrictions risk discouraging foreign investment and weakening international trade and technological cooperation, all of which are vital to Israel’s economic resilience.

“We must understand one critical, strategic reality that is almost existential: Israel is an island state. If we fail to recognize that we depend on the world not only for our livelihood but also for our security and survival, we will ultimately find ourselves in a dead end,” Friedman said in a statement.

The United Kingdom was among the latest countries to impose economic sanctions against Israel, announcing a sweeping package of measures last month targeting Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria in one of London’s strongest rebukes of the Jewish state.

In a sharp break from Britain’s longstanding foreign policy, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband accused Israel of “unlawful occupation” of Judea and Samaria and “ethnic cleansing of Palestinians,” denouncing what he described as an “expansionist agenda via illegal settlements.”

London’s new policy measures will ban imports of goods from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and impose sanctions on companies and individuals that “facilitate settlement expansion,” including those providing construction, infrastructure, financing, or real estate services for such development.

The British government will also deny licenses for arms and other exports deemed to materially support what British officials called Israel’s “occupation,” ban advertising for settlements in the UK, and sanction a group of “extremist settlers” accused of supporting or inciting violence against Palestinians.

France and Canada have announced they will both join Britain in imposing their own import bans on goods from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, adding to growing boycott efforts aimed at economically isolating the Jewish state.

Several other European countries—including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden—have also pledged to back the UK’s latest measures.

So far, Ireland, Belgium, Norway, and Spain are the only European countries to have advanced comprehensive legislative efforts to ban trade with Israeli settlements, with some also imposing restrictions on arms exports to Israel. Slovenia has faced legal and political hurdles that have stalled similar initiatives.

The Netherlands has also joined these efforts, implementing a law that goes beyond similar measures elsewhere by banning imports from Israeli communities not only in Judea and Samaria beyond the Green Line but also from the Golan Heights.

At the European Union level, one of Israel’s largest trading partners, pressure has also mounted, with proposals to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement—a pact governing the EU’s political and economic ties with Jerusalem.

Such a move would threaten not only trade and economic cooperation but also academic and cultural exchanges, joint research projects, university partnerships, educational programs, and access to European research funding.

The potential consequences could extend into scientific innovation and cultural diplomacy, isolating Israeli researchers, students, and artists from longstanding international networks.

International criticism and pressure on Israel stem in part from settlement construction in Judea and Samaria—land Palestinians seek as part of a future independent state and which most of the international community considers a violation of international law.

Israel disputes claims that the settlements are illegal, pointing to historical and legal ties to the land as well as arguing they provide strategic depth and security considerations.

Pressure has also mounted over Israel’s defensive military campaign against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, with several countries accusing the Jewish state of “genocide”—a charge Israel vehemently rejects, maintaining that its operations are aimed at dismantling the terrorist group and preventing further attacks on Israeli civilians.

JPPI’s latest data comes as the Bank of Israel forecasts that the country’s economy, excluding production abroad, will grow by a strong 3.4% in 2026 and 5.1% in 2027.

The central bank, which released its projections on Wednesday, notes that those figures skyrocket to 5.6% this year and 7.5% next year, including production abroad, adding that such production by multinational companies registered in Israel does not have the same direct impact on the population inside Israel.

Earlier this month, The Algemeiner reported that Israel’s economy has shown a striking display of resilience over the past three years, continuing to grow and outperform major global markets despite a prolonged multi-front war and growing international efforts to economically isolate the Jewish state.