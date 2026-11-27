WATCH: Georgian police clash with anti-Israel Turkish fans in heated soccer showdown November 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-georgian-police-clash-with-anti-israel-turkish-fans-in-heated-soccer-showdown/ Email Print Israel’s Hapoel Beer Sheva faced Turkey’s Besiktas in neutral Batumi, Georgia, where antisemitic fans repeatedly unfurled a Palestinian flag, Turkish players refused Israeli handshakes and local police arrested unruly fans. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/fdtyhPJnoC7hIse3.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/c3yDJN8JWeo_zpJY.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/wYMqtcGcB8GaOx_P.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/J7zKztFfQZmvD1Nl.mp4 anti-IsraelGeorgiaSoccerTurkey