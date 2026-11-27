WATCH: Trump mixes up Israel elections question with Iran November 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-mixes-up-israel-elections-question-with-iran/ Email Print During his Thanksgiving address, President Trump was asked by a reporter about Israel’s elections and a potential change of power, to which he mistakenly responded by discussing Iran’s decimated leadership and military capabilities. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/0SMGm2XXv2MVF1Fc.mp4 Donald TrumpIranThanksgiving