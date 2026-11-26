Rachel Accurso aka Ms. Rachel, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Children’s entertainer “Ms. Rachel” says her anger over Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organization has led her to begin using profanity.

By World Israel News Staff

Popular American children’s entertainer Rachel Griffin Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel, has intensified her criticism of celebrities who refuse to publicly condemn Israel over the war in Gaza, saying her frustration with the situation has driven her to begin using profanity.

During an interview released Wednesday on comedian Hasan Minhaj’s podcast, “Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know,” Accurso accused prominent entertainers of prioritizing their careers and reputations over the lives of Palestinian children.

The YouTube personality, whose educational videos are watched by millions of young children worldwide, singled out British singer Ed Sheeran over the removal of American rapper Macklemore from his concert tour in September following a series of anti-Israel statements.

Accurso argued that wealthy celebrities who have already achieved financial security have little excuse for remaining silent, praising activists who had risked their livelihoods by speaking out earlier in the conflict.

“I’m sorry, that is so f—ed up. I never swear, but I’ve started swearing,” Accurso said.

The children’s entertainer insisted that celebrities with large audiences “need to grow a backbone,” claiming that their refusal to speak out was “costing people’s lives.”

“I see people prioritizing language over children’s lives,” she said.

Accurso reiterated her accusation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, citing conclusions reached by non-governmental organizations, including Amnesty International and the Israeli organization B’Tselem, whose representatives she said she had met.

Israel has repeatedly rejected allegations of genocide, maintaining that its military campaign was directed against Hamas following the terrorist organization’s October 7, 2023, attacks.

The controversy involving Sheeran erupted in September after Macklemore used his appearances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium to deliver pro-Hamas political messages and perform his song “Hind’s Hall.”

Macklemore subsequently announced that he had been removed from the remaining dates of Sheeran’s North American tour.

Sheeran denied that he was personally responsible for the rapper’s removal, explaining that several venues had threatened to cancel scheduled concerts if Macklemore remained part of the lineup.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran said at the time.

The British singer also defended his decision to refrain from political activism during his performances, noting that his concerts attract audiences from diverse backgrounds, including children.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose Gillette Stadium was scheduled to host Sheeran, said the decision to bar Macklemore was based in part on what he described as the rapper’s “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.”

Kraft emphasized that the decision was not intended to dismiss the suffering of Palestinian civilians or deny anyone the right to advocate on their behalf.

Several other performers, including Finneas and Lukas Graham, subsequently withdrew from Sheeran’s tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

Accurso has increasingly used her prominence as a children’s entertainer to promote political causes, with her statements regarding Israel generating particularly intense controversy.

In January, Accurso came under fire after screenshots circulated showing that her Instagram account had liked an antisemitic comment calling for America to be freed from Jews.

The entertainer has rejected accusations of antisemitism, emphasizing that she has also expressed sympathy for Israeli victims and worked with organizations representing bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families.

Last month, Accurso indicated that she had little interest in meeting prominent entertainers who had refrained from publicly addressing the situation in Gaza.

During Wednesday’s interview, Accurso said she had no regrets about her activism despite the criticism it has generated, describing her decision to speak out as “the best thing of my life.”