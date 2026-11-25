The Saudi Embassy in Washington said the kingdom’s air defenses intercepted 209 aerial threats launched by the Houthis between Sept. 24 and Nov. 24.

By JNS

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian and energy infrastructure during a call on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to the State Department.

The two officials stressed the need for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

A Houthi drone attack on Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District wounded 11 people on Tuesday, Saudi Civil Defense said.

The strike hit the Public Investment Fund Tower, which houses the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, for the second time in less than a week, according to reports.

The Saudi-led coalition condemned what it called a “cowardly terrorist attack.”

The Saudi Embassy in Washington said the kingdom’s air defenses intercepted 209 aerial threats launched by the Houthis between Sept. 24 and Nov. 24.

The attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, including areas near the Islamic holy sites in Mecca and Medina, and caused multiple casualties, according to the embassy.

Saudi defenses intercepted four Houthi ballistic missiles on Nov. 19, the Saudi-led coalition said. Rubio also previously condemned a Houthi airport attack in the kingdom.

Separately, U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington on Tuesday to discuss de-escalating Gulf tensions, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said.

Al Thani affirmed Doha’s support for a solution ensuring freedom of navigation and achieving “lasting peace” in the Middle East, according to the ministry.

The two also discussed strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation.

Rubio and Faisal also addressed the importance of Hezbollah’s disarmament under the June agreement between the United States, Israel, and Lebanon, the State Department said.

In Sudan, Rubio emphasized the need for a humanitarian truce, lasting peace, and a transition to civilian government.