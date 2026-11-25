Signage is displayed at the PEN America Literary Gala, May 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

While PEN America says it will defend the rights of writers to participate in boycotts against Israel, the new group will support the boycotts themselves.

By Sharon Udasin, JTA

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Viet Thanh Nguyen, and more than 100 other authors, illustrators, and publishing industry workers have launched an alternative to PEN America that supports cultural boycotts of Israel.

The breakaway group announced on Monday that it was establishing PEN Writes US, describing itself as “an aspiring PEN center dedicated to defending free expression” that would help support colleagues at risk.

“Writers who arrive here having fled censorship and persecution should find a community ready to stand with them, not a new set of silences,” novelist Maaza Mengiste, a founding member of PEN Writes US, said in a news release.

PEN America, a literary group also founded on principles of free expression and human rights, has faced criticism from activists who say the organization has not adequately condemned Israel’s war in Gaza or defended Palestinian writers.

While PEN America says it will defend the rights of writers to participate in boycotts against Israel, the new group will support the boycotts themselves, a member told the Associated Press.

Other members of the offshoot include novelist and former PEN America president Dinaw Mengestu, who resigned from his role in July, and Jewish writers Gary Shteyngart, M. Gessen and Molly Crabapple.

Mengestu resigned just after PEN America published a report that presented accounts of the “rising isolation and exclusion” of Jewish and Israeli writers, noting that many such authors “feel that the mainstream literary world is increasingly shutting them out.”

Mengestu criticized the report as evidence that PEN America was failing to defend free expression equitably.

Tensions around PEN America began to boil over about two years earlier, however, when Writers Against the War on Gaza called for a boycott of the organization and accused it of “normalizing Zionism and ‘Israeli’ apartheid” and engaging in “months of genocide apologia.”

PEN America has a longstanding policy of opposing cultural and academic boycotts, deeming them “efforts to inhibit the free international exchange of literature,” though more recently the organization updated that policy to defend the rights of writers to participate in or advocate for such boycotts.

But as the war in Gaza dragged on and the anti-war group ramped up its boycott calls, authors began refusing to participate in PEN America’s awards events.

The upheaval led PEN America to create an emergency fund for Palestinian writers and to publish a September 2025 report about “the Israeli military’s widespread destruction” of sites in Gaza.

Following these initiatives and a slate of other individual actions, Writers against the War on Gaza lifted its boycott in December 2025.

Nonetheless, the founding members of PEN Writes US said in a press release Monday that their new center would “seek full membership in the global PEN network at the PEN International Congress in September 2027.”

The group added that PEN Writes US would mobilize literary community members “to protect our right to speak, imagine, and create without fear of persecution.”

“Threats to free expression are reshaping what Americans can read, write, and say,” novelist and founding member Francine Prose, a former president of PEN America, said in a statement.

Gessen added that the center would “defend protected speech without carve-outs for whatever is politically inconvenient this year.”

Although the announcement mentioned neither Israel nor Jewish authors, the PEN Writes US “About Us” page specifically challenges the use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

That definition, adopted in 2016, describes antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.”

Its accompanying guidance says manifestations can include “the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity,” while noting that criticism of Israel is not in and of itself antisemitic.

Although the definition is not legally binding, U.S. institutions, including the State Department, have used it as a guide for recognizing antisemitism.

Supporters of the definition argue that codifying it could help law enforcement officials identify such discrimination, while critics maintain that such action could violate rights to free speech.

PEN Writes US, the new group, is among those critics, claiming on its About Us page that “campuses and public institutions are using the IHRA definition of antisemitism to police protected political speech.”

The page adds that “publishers and editors face pressure from the government over what they choose to print” and that “writers who flee authoritarian governments desperately need safety, work, and community.”

PEN America has also previously warned that codifying the definition in law risks suppressing legitimate criticism of Israel.

In response to the launch of the new group, PEN America told JTA in a statement that it remains focused on “defending free expression as a universal right that must be protected regardless of viewpoint.”

“We are committed to building a literary community that makes room for a diversity of voices to defend the very things that unite us—our freedom to write, read, and speak our minds,” the statement added.

“Free expression only means something if we defend it consistently, and we are committed to building a literary community that can contain a diversity of views.”