Among the sites examined was an ancient Jewish cemetery in the central Azerbaijani city of Shamakhi, west of Baku.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli and Azerbaijani officials are discussing cooperation on preserving historical and archaeological sites in Azerbaijan, including Jewish cemeteries and religious heritage locations, following a visit by Israeli conservation experts earlier this month.

A delegation from the Israel Antiquities Authority visited Azerbaijan from Nov. 1-5 at the invitation of the country’s State Tourism Agency.

During the visit, the experts examined eight significant Jewish heritage sites, assessed their condition, and discussed potential preservation projects.

They also visited other locations reflecting Azerbaijan’s broader multicultural and religious history, the Antiquities Authority said.

The discussions also addressed technical training, professional knowledge-sharing, and the use of advanced documentation technologies to help protect historic structures and artifacts.

“Israel is known worldwide for its innovation and high-tech. We bring that same creative thinking to heritage preservation,” said Ami Shahar, deputy director of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Conservation Administration.

“In a country that is the cradle of the culture of three religions, we have developed vast knowledge and experience, with innovative working methods and solutions for preserving ancient sites and artifacts,” he added.

“The cooperation with Azerbaijan—particularly right now, in today’s complex global reality—is an important opportunity that allows us to strengthen friendly relations through joint professional work.”

Among the sites examined was an ancient Jewish cemetery in the central Azerbaijani city of Shamakhi, west of Baku.

The experts identified unstable gravestones, as well as lichen obscuring surfaces and inscriptions containing historical information about the former Jewish community.

The delegation also visited the village of Muju, in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli District, northwest of Baku, where a Jewish community once lived, and its cemetery, along with other Jewish heritage sites in the neighboring Quba region.

The experts discussed opportunities to document the sites in detail, including through three-dimensional modeling, and provide training for local conservation and planning teams.

The itinerary also included the archaeological remains of the medieval city of Shabran, about 120 kilometers north of Baku, and an ancient caravanserai, a roadside inn for merchants traveling along historic trade routes in northeastern Azerbaijan.

The delegation also visited Mount Beshbarmag, in the Khizi District near the Caspian Sea. The mountain is considered sacred and has long served as a traditional pilgrimage destination for local communities.

At the 18th-century Palace of the Sheki Khans, in the northwestern city of Sheki, the delegation examined the condition of its colorful murals, decorative ceilings, and distinctive shebeke windows—intricate wooden latticework fitted with pieces of colored glass.

The palace is part of the historic center of Sheki, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019.

The delegation also visited the Diri Baba Mausoleum, a 15th-century burial structure in the village of Maraza, in central Azerbaijan’s Gobustan District, associated with the Sufi tradition of Islam.

Another stop was the Archaeological Park of Ancient Gabala, near the modern city of Gabala in northwestern Azerbaijan. Gabala served as the capital of Caucasian Albania, an ancient kingdom in the South Caucasus, for approximately 900 years.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said preserving Jewish cemeteries and heritage sites abroad was essential to documenting the history of Jewish communities for future generations.

“Continued cooperation in the preservation of all heritage sites allows professionals from both countries to share knowledge and experience, out of respect for the history and culture of both peoples,” he said.