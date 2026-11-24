Syrian toddler returns home after second heart procedure in Israel

Sylvan Adams, president of World Jewish Congress Israel, visits Heba, a 20-month-old Syrian girl, at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel, in November 2026. (Credit: Save a Child’s Heart.)

Jewish philatropist Sylvan Adams, president of the World Jewish Congress Israel, visited Heba and her mother at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center.

By JNS

A 20-month-old Syrian girl has returned home after a second heart procedure at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, nine months after Israeli surgeons saved her life in emergency surgery, the humanitarian organization Save a Child’s Heart said on Sunday.

The girl, Heba, underwent cardiac catheterization during her latest visit.

Israeli Flying Aid helped arrange her passage from Syria.

Her mother, Carmela, kept their destination secret, even from her two older children, and traveled with Heba and a relative through several checkpoints toward the Israeli border.

Heba was 11 months old when she first came to Israel.

She has coarctation of the aorta, a narrowing of the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Her blood oxygen levels were dangerously low.

Dr. Lior Sasson, director of pediatric cardiac surgery at Save a Child’s Heart, and his team performed the surgery.

The two organizations are now coordinating deliveries of her medication.

She takes it three times daily and needs a resupply about every six weeks.

Once prepared, the medication remains usable for about six weeks.

Sylvan Adams, president of World Jewish Congress Israel, visited Heba and her mother at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center last week.

He met them with Sasson and Dr. Hagi Dekel, another Save a Child’s Heart surgeon.

“Carmela trusted us with her daughter’s life. We have a responsibility to see her care through, wherever she is,” Adams said.

“Providing life-saving treatment is only the first step. Following up with our patients is equally important to monitor her progress, ensure her continued recovery, and give her the best possible chance for a healthy future,” said Dr. Alona Raucher Sternfeld, director of pediatric cardiology.

Save a Child’s Heart is based at the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital.

It has treated more than 9,000 children from 75 countries over three decades.

It has worked with Israeli Flying Aid since 2006 to bring children from conflict zones to Israel for treatment.