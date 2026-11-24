Iranian officials are framing the surveillance initiative as a way to identify public needs and deliver social, educational, and economic services.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

As Iran faces renewed signs of anti-government unrest following a deadly crackdown on demonstrators earlier this year, the regime’s launch of a nationwide AI-powered surveillance platform is raising concerns that authorities could use the technology to expand monitoring of citizens, identify government opponents, and tighten their grip on dissent.

After announcing the initiative last week, Iranian authorities on Monday officially implemented the new AI tool designed to map neighborhood resources, identify influential local figures, and coordinate the delivery of social services through mosques and the Basij militia—a paramilitary force operating under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for domestic security, state media reported.

Under the framework of “neighborhood-centered and mosque-centered governance,” the initiative is presented as a way to shift administrative and social responsibilities to local communities under the supervision of religious figures and security institutions.

However, experts warn that this system could lay the groundwork for an extensive neighborhood intelligence network, allowing authorities to monitor residents and establish a highly localized system for gathering information on the population.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for the model to be expanded and implemented across other regions of the country, pointing to Iran’s roughly 80,000 mosques as a vast resource for addressing public needs in partnership with the Basij.

This latest move comes as the regime faces growing fears of renewed nationwide unrest amid mounting economic pressure and worsening living conditions, echoing the anti-government demonstrations that erupted earlier this year—which security forces violently crushed, leaving thousands of demonstrators tortured or killed.

Since the April ceasefire that paused the US-Israeli war against Iran earlier this year, scattered demonstrations across Iran have steadily gained momentum, averaging roughly 80 per month and reaching as many as 130 in September.

Protesters are increasingly returning to the streets despite fears of further repression following the January crackdown, in which Iranian security forces killed more than 30,000 people, according to some estimates.

Just last week, more than 1,000 people took to the streets in Abdanan, a city in Iran’s western Ilam province, following a deadly road accident involving oil industry workers, chanting “Death to the dictator” in a fresh display of public anger toward the regime.

Even though Iranian officials frame the initiative as a way to identify public needs and deliver social, educational, and economic services, experts warn that the Basij’s oversight of a nationwide local intelligence network could give the regime unprecedented insight into citizens’ private lives, facilitate the monitoring of social activities, and provide new tools to identify and target government opponents.

According to Janatan Sayeh, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington, DC-based think tank, the initiative reflects a broader effort by the Iranian regime to extend its ideological and security apparatus into virtually every aspect of civilian life.

“The regime seeks to blur the line between civilian and military life largely through the Basij, its ideological volunteer paramilitary force that embeds itself throughout schools, universities, factories, government offices, professional associations, and mosques,” he wrote in the Long War Journal.

“Although formally under the IRGC, the Basij has a distinct mission centered on ideological mobilization, social control, and domestic security rather than conventional military operations,” he continued.

Sayeh also warned of Iran’s growing militarization of regime loyalists, noting that Iranian officials have increasingly turned neighborhoods and mosques into defensive units, brought military hardware into major cities through public parades, and expanded weapons training to civilians and children as young as 12, while recruiting volunteers for intelligence patrols, checkpoints, and logistical operations.

Even before announcing the new AI-powered platform, Hossein Taeb, the Basij’s current chief, had called for expanded “neighborhood-based intelligence coverage” and the creation of a “popular intelligence network” to monitor suspicious activities and identify individuals suspected of opposing the regime.

“The most important issue is identifying the enemy network before it has the opportunity to act,” Taeb said during a press conference.

“We saw the benefits of artificial intelligence in the defense field. We used AI for intelligence awareness, and our targeting became more precise.”

He had also stressed the need for Iran to prioritize AI and cybersecurity, arguing that technological capabilities were increasingly central to a country’s national power.

According to a recent report from leading AI company Anthropic, Iran-linked operatives have previously used AI to profile hundreds of Israelis and members of the Jewish diaspora as part of a broader surveillance and cyberwarfare campaign.

Anthropic said the operatives used the company’s Claude chatbot to automate the collection and analysis of publicly available information on their targets—including Israeli government and nongovernmental figures, as well as members of Jewish communities outside Israel—turning what would typically be a labor-intensive intelligence operation into a largely automated process.