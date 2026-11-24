Former SNL star apologizes for antisemitic slur – then adds ‘Free Palestine’

Bowen Yang at the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, May 30, 2026. (Shutterstock)

Ex-Saturday Night Live cast member and podcaster Bowen Lang apologized after facing backlash over his use of an antisemitic slur popularized by former KKK leader David Duke.

By World Israel News Staff

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Bowen Yang has come under fire from Jewish organizations and fellow entertainers after using an antisemitic slur popularized by a former Ku Klux Klan leader to describe Jewish-American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor.

Yang, 36, issued an apology Friday, claiming he was unaware of the term’s antisemitic origins.

However, the comedian drew further criticism after following up his apology with a call to “free Palestine.”

The controversy centers on an October 14 episode of “Las Culturistas,” the podcast Yang hosts alongside comedian Matt Rogers.

During a discussion with actress Edy Modica about the State University of New York at Purchase, which Spektor attended, the conversation turned to the singer’s support for Israel.

Modica expressed disapproval of Spektor’s political views, prompting Yang to respond: “Yeah, she’s Zio. It’s tough.”

The term “Zio,” a derogatory abbreviation of Zionist, was popularized by former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and white supremacist David Duke. Jewish organizations have warned in recent years that the slur has gained traction among anti-Israel activists on the political left, despite its association with the far right.

Footage of the exchange circulated widely on social media last week, triggering a backlash against Yang.

On Friday, the comedian published a statement on Instagram, saying: “I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history.”

Yang also expressed dismay over his inadvertent adoption of terminology associated with far-right movements, noting that his podcast had recently condemned antisemitism.

In a subsequent Instagram post, however, Yang added: “At the same time, Free Palestine.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt rejected Yang’s apology, describing the episode as a “textbook example of normalizing antisemitism.”

Greenblatt questioned why Yang appeared particularly disturbed by the political origins of the slur, rather than by his use of derogatory language against a Jewish woman.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, also condemned the remarks, warning that the slur was “now being normalized on the far left & far right.”

Actor Michael Rapaport and conservative media personality Meghan McCain were among the prominent entertainers and commentators who criticized Yang.

The controversy erupted just days after Disney+ began streaming “Las Culturistas,” expanding the audience of the iHeart-produced podcast.

Jewish comedian Eitan Levine, whose social media post helped draw attention to the October episode, told Israel Hayom on Monday that Yang’s apology was “completely insincere.”

Levine called on Yang and Rogers to address the controversy directly on their podcast, explain the antisemitic history of the expression and apologize to Spektor personally.

“He hasn’t even apologized to her yet,” Levine noted.

Levine said he was not seeking the cancellation of the podcast and offered to arrange an expenses-paid trip to Israel for its hosts.

Spektor, 46, was born in Moscow to a Jewish family that fled the Soviet Union amid pervasive antisemitism in 1989, eventually settling in New York.

The singer, whose best-known songs include “Fidelity,” “Samson” and “Better,” has been outspoken in her support for Israel and her opposition to antisemitism, particularly since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 massacre.

Yang joined “Saturday Night Live” as a writer in 2018 before becoming a cast member the following year. He has also appeared in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked.”