WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza hold massive raves while simultaneously claiming freezing conditions November 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-in-gaza-hold-massive-raves-while-simultaneously-claiming-freezing-conditions/ Email Print Dozens of videos from Gaza show massive raves and music festivals packed with thousands of smiling, dancing participants, even as claims spread that the strip is flooding and freezing. Gaza, now https://t.co/rRJKZN0zZ9 — GAZAWOOD – The Pallywood Saga – Official (@GAZAWOOD2) November 21, 2026 FamineGazaWinter