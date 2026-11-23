Democratic Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed attacks Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot, says Israel must choose between being Jewish and democratic.

By World Israel News Staff

Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has criticized Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot for attempting to form a government without Arab parties, arguing that Israel must choose between maintaining its Jewish national identity and adhering to democratic principles.

Speaking Sunday on NBC‘s “Meet the Press,” El-Sayed questioned whether Israel should continue defining itself as a Jewish state, reiterating his opposition to countries organized around a particular ethnic or religious identity.

The incoming senator, who won Michigan’s Senate election earlier this month, made the remarks during an interview with host Kristen Welker, who pressed him on earlier statements suggesting that Israel should abandon its identification with a particular religion or culture.

Asked directly whether he believed Israel should cease to exist as a Jewish state, El-Sayed replied, “I don’t believe in ethnostates.”

He argued that the United States should insist that countries receiving American support uphold principles of equality regardless of their citizens’ ethnic or religious backgrounds.

El-Sayed then cited Eisenkot’s ongoing efforts to establish a government following Israel’s October 27 election, accusing the former IDF chief of staff of deliberately excluding Arab political parties from his proposed coalition.

He pointed to the coalition negotiations as evidence of what he characterized as a fundamental contradiction between Israel’s Jewish identity and its democratic system.

“The notion right now is you have Gazi [sic] Eisenkot, who is in the position of trying to form a government, and doing everything he possibly can to form a government in exclusion of predominantly Arab parties.”

“We have been told for a very long time that Israel is a Jewish democratic state. And I think folks are having to choose. Is it a Jewish state or a democratic state?”

“I would argue that, based on our principles, we should always be putting democracy above everything else.”

Welker challenged the senator-elect by noting that 43 countries officially identify with a particular religion, citing Pakistan, which is constitutionally an Islamic republic, and Denmark, whose constitution establishes the Evangelical Lutheran Church as the country’s national church.

She questioned why Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, should be expected to relinquish its national identity when other countries maintain official religious affiliations.

El-Sayed maintained that his objections applied equally to other countries, including Pakistan, and argued that Washington should not provide military support to governments that fail to uphold his principles.

“I’m just trying to apply my ideals evenly,” he said.

He further argued that Palestinians were entitled to the same rights to peace, dignity and self-determination as Jewish Israelis, criticizing Israeli policies toward Palestinians and continued American support for Israel.

The exchange comes as Eisenkot is attempting to assemble a government following an election that left both major Israeli political blocs without a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party won 21 seats, while the broader bloc of parties supporting his candidacy secured 48 seats, short of the 61 required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

The two predominantly Arab parties, Ra’am and the Joint List, together won 19 seats, potentially giving them a decisive role in determining Israel’s next government.

However, Eisenkot has resisted forming a coalition that includes either party, insisting that prospective coalition partners accept several fundamental conditions.

These include recognizing Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, supporting the principles of the Declaration of Independence, endorsing universal military or national service, and recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities must be eliminated.

Eisenkot has said the conditions apply to all prospective coalition partners, including Jewish and haredi parties, rather than exclusively to Arab lawmakers.

Despite his refusal to include Arab parties that reject those conditions, Eisenkot has explored the possibility of establishing a minority government that could receive their support from outside the coalition.

He has also condemned efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies to delegitimize Arab citizens and their elected representatives.

“Arab citizens of Israel are part of the Israeli story,” Eisenkot declared in a November 13 statement, accusing Netanyahu’s camp of encouraging hostility toward the country’s Arab population.

The Israeli opposition leader has simultaneously pursued negotiations with Likud and the haredi parties in an effort to assemble a broader governing coalition.

El-Sayed’s criticism of Eisenkot therefore represents an attack not only on Netanyahu and Israel’s political right, but also on a former military chief who is attempting to replace Netanyahu as prime minister.

The Michigan Democrat’s remarks also reflect a growing debate within the Democratic Party over Israel’s national identity and the future of American support for the Jewish state.

El-Sayed has previously called for restricting American military assistance to Israel and has sharply criticized Israeli military operations in Gaza and the broader region. He has also insisted that his opposition to Israeli government policies should not be confused with hostility toward Jews or Judaism.

His election has generated controversy among Jewish Democrats, some of whom expressed concerns about his positions on Israel while nevertheless supporting his candidacy during the November election.

During Sunday’s interview, El-Sayed also discussed efforts by some Democrats to prevent further funding for President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran, calling the conflict illegal and unjustified.

He argued that Congress should exercise its constitutional authority over military spending and declarations of war, while rejecting the suggestion that Democrats would be responsible for a government shutdown if a dispute over war funding prevented a budget agreement.