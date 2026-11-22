WATCH: Miss Israel booed at costume presentatione event November 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-miss-israel-booed-at-costume-presentatione-event/ Email Print Boos greeted Miss Israel Danielle Yablonka at the 2026 Miss Universe costume presentation as she walked the runway in beautiful custom wings, reading “peace” in English, Hebrew, and Arabic. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/AKULxGI4rz2_INbF.mp4 Danielle YablonkaMiss IsraelMiss Universe