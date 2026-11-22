WATCH: Ben Shapiro debunks antisemitic conspiracy about Israel controlling America November 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-shapiro-debunks-antisemitic-conspiracy-about-israel-controlling-america/ Email Print Jewish political commentator Ben Shapiro dismantled the theory that Israel controls the United States, calling it the definition of antisemitism and blasting Tucker Carlson for repeatedly pushing that propaganda. AntisemitismBen ShapiroTucker Carlson