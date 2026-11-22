The actor invoked Schumer’s “religious beliefs and loyalties” while endorsing Chris Van Hollen to replace the Senate leader.

By World Israel News Staff

A-list actor Mark Ruffalo appeared to suggest that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s policies regarding Israel are rooted in his Jewish identity, invoking “entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties” while endorsing a campaign to replace the New York Democrat with Sen. Chris Van Hollen as the party’s Senate leader.

Ruffalo, who has portrayed the Hulk in several Marvel superhero films, has been an outspoken critic of Israel.

In a recent social media post, Ruffalo promoted Van Hollen’s bid to replace Schumer, praising the Maryland senator as the kind of leader the Democratic Party needs.

Within that supportive post, he implied that Schumer’s Jewish identity could compromise his ability to represent American constituents.

“We need justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties,” Ruffalo wrote.

“Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times,” he added.

Ruffalo later made clear that Schumer was the target of his call for new leadership, writing: “We have absolutely nothing to lose by replacing Sen Schumer. We can only gain more justice and freedom.”

The comments are particularly notable given that Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, has himself repeatedly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Ruffalo’s reference to “religious beliefs and loyalties” in the context of Schumer’s leadership and Israel has prompted questions about whether he was invoking a longstanding antisemitic trope that Jews have divided loyalties.

The actor has repeatedly used harsh language to criticize Israel’s conduct in its war against Hamas, describing its actions with terms including “apartheid” and “genocide.”

In September 2025, Ruffalo said that Israel’s campaign against the terror group was “absolutely a genocide,” and also claimed that Israel was guilty of creating “famine” and carrying out “ethnic cleansing” in the Gaza Strip.