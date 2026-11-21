WATCH: IDF eliminates three PIJ terrorists falsely presented as aid workers November 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-three-pij-terrorists-falsely-presented-as-aid-workers/ Email Print The IDF eliminated three Islamic Jihad terrorists in northern Gaza as they drove supplies to terrorist groups, while local Gaza sources falsely claimed they were international aid workers. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/VIDEO-2026-11-21-19-48-18.mp4 GazaIDFPIJ