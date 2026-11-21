WATCH: IRGC unveils dual-missile launcher in new propaganda video November 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-unveils-dual-missile-launcher-in-new-propaganda-video/ Email Print The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released another video of a vast underground missile city, revealing a dual-missile launcher inside. WATCH: Iran releases video of new underground "missile city" featuring a dual-missile launcher. https://t.co/LQj0jUpWr2 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2026 IRCGmissile launcher