Hezbollah wants out of next Iran war as Israel threatens retaliation, Lebanon moves against terror group

Despite being Iran’s chief regional proxy, Hezbollah increasingly recognizes that another war could exact an even greater toll on its own constituency.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

With Israel threatening renewed military action, Lebanon intensifying efforts to bring Hezbollah’s weapons under state control, and the Lebanese Shia community increasingly unwilling to pay the price of another war, the Iran-backed terrorist group is reportedly turning to Tehran in an effort to avoid being drawn into a future regional conflict.

Hezbollah has asked Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to which it reports directly, not to pull the Lebanese terrorist group into another war as a confrontation between the Jewish state and Tehran threatens to erupt at any moment, according to the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.

Iran’s chief proxy force, a Shia Islamist group which for decades has exerted significant influence across Lebanon, warned the IRGC that it lacks the military resources and domestic support to withstand another large-scale conflict.

Still facing the fallout of a war with Israel earlier this year that left thousands homeless and displaced entire communities across southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs, Hezbollah is now under mounting pressure from both a Lebanese government determined to prevent another conflict and a disgruntled Shia population that has borne the brunt of much of the fighting.

The Lebanese terrorist group reportedly told the IRGC that the heavy losses it suffered in its last war against Israel have left its forces depleted, its military infrastructure badly damaged, and its ability to rebuild its arsenal severely constrained, undermining its capacity to withstand another major Israeli offensive or meet Tehran’s expectations in a wider regional conflict.

Despite being Iran’s chief regional proxy, Hezbollah increasingly recognizes that another war could exact an even greater toll on its own constituency, particularly Lebanon’s Shia population, which is still struggling to recover from the previous war.

Even within Hezbollah’s traditional Shia stronghold, resentment over the group’s role in Iran’s regional conflicts is rising, with growing segments of the community unwilling to see their towns and villages once again turned into battlefields for Tehran’s broader geopolitical ambitions.

According to a recent poll conducted among the country’s Shia community by the Statistics Lebanon Institute, a Lebanese public opinion research organization, 66.4 percent of respondents support transferring Hezbollah’s weapons to the state.

Among the survey’s key findings, 63.3 percent of respondents also expressed support for some form of agreement with Israel, whether through direct negotiations, mediation, or a comprehensive regional deal.

The results came months after a separate poll, conducted by the research firm Information International and published in May by Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed, similarly found growing support for disarming Hezbollah and increased openness to a peace agreement with Israel.

According to the earlier findings, Lebanese Shia were more resistant to such steps, indicating a potential shift among the portion of the population that historically has made up the core of Hezbollah’s domestic support.

As fears of a wider regional war intensify, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has renewed his calls for Hezbollah to disarm, insisting that the state must hold a monopoly on weapons and warning that the group’s arsenal has done more to destroy the country than serve its interests.

“We are working to engage with Hezbollah, both directly and indirectly, to make clear that its weapons no longer serve a purpose and that only the state can ensure the protection of all citizens. We are calling on the group to enter negotiations and work toward a peaceful resolution,” Aoun said in a televised interview on Tuesday.

“The state has decided to establish a monopoly on weapons, and we are determined to fully implement that decision. Any shipment of weapons or explosives belonging to Hezbollah will be seized,” he continued.

“Unfortunately, these weapons no longer serve to defend Lebanon but are instead being used to advance regional agendas.”

The Lebanese leader stressed that diplomacy is the only viable path forward, insisting that negotiations are not a concession but a necessary step toward protecting the country’s future.

“We share the same objectives as Hezbollah: securing Israel’s withdrawal, ensuring the return of displaced residents, rebuilding southern Lebanon, and securing the release of prisoners. Our disagreement lies in how to achieve these goals,” Aoun said.

“Military action will achieve nothing and will only bring further devastation and destruction. If you are genuinely committed to protecting the Shiite community and preserving the Lebanese state, as I have no doubt you are, then you must agree on a mechanism for handing over your weapons,” he continued.

Earlier this year, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-backed ceasefire framework to disarm Hezbollah, gradually withdraw Israeli forces from southern Lebanon (which borders northern Israel), and deploy the Lebanese Armed Forces in their place, starting in designated pilot areas as part of broader efforts to restore state authority and stabilize the border.

However, implementation has largely stalled, with Israel maintaining troops in a security zone extending roughly 10 kilometers into southern Lebanon to protect its northern communities, prevent further terrorist attacks, and dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Hezbollah, like the Iranian regime, openly seeks Israel’s destruction. The internationally designated terrorist group began attacking Israel in early March, days after the joint US-Israeli military campaign began against Iran.

Marking a renewed escalation after several months of relative calm, the Israeli Air Force struck an underground Hezbollah facility in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley on Thursday, targeting a site used to manufacture missiles and store weapons — the second Israeli strike in the area within days, following an earlier attack on a weapons shipment from Syria destined for the terrorist group.

“The Hezbollah terror organization continues to exploit various areas in Lebanon for terror activity, weapons smuggling, and the movement of terrorists, in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed with Lebanon and to harm Israeli civilians and soldiers,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

While reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire agreement, the IDF vowed to prevent Hezbollah from restoring its military capabilities, pledging to “continue to act to remove threats” linked to the terrorist organization.

Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that the Lebanese government has failed to fulfill its commitments under the framework to disarm Hezbollah, raising the possibility of a renewed large-scale military campaign against the terrorist group that could extend into additional areas.

Several rounds of negotiations have yet to yield tangible progress, with discussions reportedly including the possible deployment of military personnel from Italy, Switzerland, and Jordan to help oversee the removal of Hezbollah’s weapons.

Despite the US, Israeli, and Lebanese governments all demanding disarmament to move forward with a broader ceasefire and potential peace deal, Hezbollah has repeatedly refused to give up its weapons.

The Iranian proxy has accused Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of betraying the “resistance” and collaborating with Israel amid ongoing direct bilateral negotiations, branding them “traitors” aligned with foreign interests.