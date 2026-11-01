WATCH: Hezbollah weapons stash found next to children’s room covered in terror symbols November 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-weapons-stash-found-next-to-childrens-room-covered-in-terror-symbols/ Email Print IDF troops uncovered a children’s room plastered with Hezbollah symbols and stocked with weapons near the village of Al-Khiyam. The army also destroyed a nearby explosive drone warehouse. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/9jPcWmtW_8GHEzmO.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/iaaDYdQ-GGE5T1zK.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanon