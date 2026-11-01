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WATCH: Hezbollah weapons stash found next to children’s room covered in terror symbols

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IDF troops uncovered a children’s room plastered with Hezbollah symbols and stocked with weapons near the village of Al-Khiyam. The army also destroyed a nearby explosive drone warehouse.

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