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WATCH: Ambassador Danon gives chilling warning to the Iranian regime

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Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon warned Iran that its arrogance toward the international community will bring its downfall, vowing that the Iranian people’s moment of freedom is coming.

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