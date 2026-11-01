WATCH: Ambassador Danon gives chilling warning to the Iranian regime November 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ambassador-danon-gives-chilling-warning-to-the-iranian-regime/ Email Print Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon warned Iran that its arrogance toward the international community will bring its downfall, vowing that the Iranian people’s moment of freedom is coming. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/xaWcwp3VOx32GpKl.mp4 Danny DanonIranUnited Nations