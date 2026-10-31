WATCH: IDF demolishes homes of two Hebron terrorists one week after attack October 31, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-demolishes-homes-of-two-hebron-terrorists-one-week-after-attack/ Email Print IDF engineers demolished the homes of two eliminated terrorists just one week after they shot and killed two soldiers, the fastest turnaround ever for such demolitions. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/lCjufIE50MGlN6VV.mp4 Home demolitionIDFTerrorism