More than 300,000 votes wasted in Knesset election

Ballot papers of various political parties are displayed at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The right-wing bloc paid a significant price for votes cast for small parties that failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

By David Israel, TPS

A total of 306,172 votes went to parties that failed to cross the electoral threshold in Tuesday’s Knesset election, according to the final results.

Another 25,983 ballots were disqualified, including a handful cast for Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz, and Achi, which withdrew from the race during the final week.

Miluim and HaKalkalit accounted for the largest share of unsuccessful votes, receiving 95,663.

Amcha Yisrael received 11,274, followed by Tzeva Shachor with 10,594 and HaTzibur HaHaredi with 9,923. Noam, led by Avi Maoz, also received 9,923.

The remaining parties were HaTzibur HaHaredi (The Haredi Public) with 9,923; Noam, headed by Avi Maoz, with 9,923; Tzomet Beit Yisrael with 5,710; HaShutafut LeKulam (Partnership for All) with 4,339; Sharsher with 2,084; Beyachad Natzliach (Together We Will Succeed) with 1,465; HaPirateem (The Pirates) with 1,051; Yisrael Techila (Israel First), headed by Sharren Haskel, with 955; Tikun LeShitat HaBechirot VeHaMimshal (Reforming the Electoral and Government System) with 929; Seder Hadash LeKhinun Chuka (A New Order for Establishing a Constitution) with 919; Gan Eden (Garden of Eden) with 902; Ani VeAta (You and I) with 872; Shema with 787; Mishpat Tzedek (Justice) with 773; Orot HaShachar (Dawn Lights) with 747; Kol HaNashim (Women’s Voice) with 579; Betach with 508; Bitachon Ishi (Personal Security) with 481; Gush HaTanakhi (The Biblical Bloc) with 412; and Brit Olam (Eternal Covenant) with 255.

Despite the substantial number, wasted votes were considerably lower than in 2022, when more than 417,000 votes went to parties that failed to enter the Knesset, helping the Netanyahu-led right-wing and Haredi bloc secure 64 seats.

The right-wing bloc paid a significant price for votes cast for small parties that failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Had even a portion of those votes been consolidated behind established right-wing lists, the Netanyahu bloc could potentially have secured additional Knesset seats and strengthened its position in coalition negotiations.

Based on the Central Election Committee’s reports on the value of 3.25% of the Knesset mandates, and assuming the right would have absorbed only half the wasted votes, meaning 153,086 out of 306,172 votes, Netanyahu’s bloc could have three additional votes, bringing it up to 56 seats, compared to Eisenkot’s 51.

The results underscore the strategic cost of political fragmentation: parties that remain below the threshold not only fail to gain representation but can indirectly weaken the ideological camp whose voters they seek to attract.