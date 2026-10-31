Israel accused of engineering deadly train crash in Spain

Train collision near Toledo, Spain on Oct 28, 2026 (WIN)

Conspiracy theorists accuse Israel of murdering dozens of Spanish civilians, circulating fabricated Netanyahu threats and claims of Israeli sabotage.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is being accused of deliberately causing a deadly train collision in Spain, as antisemitic conspiracy theories spread online blaming the Jewish state for a railway disaster that reportedly killed at least 69 people.

The accusations erupted following Wednesday’s collision near Toledo, which also reportedly left more than 100 people injured.

Despite no evidence of Israeli involvement, social media users have accused Israeli intelligence of sabotaging Spain’s railway systems in retaliation for Madrid’s increasingly hostile policies toward the Jewish state.

“The stench of sabotage/an attack of Israeli origin is overwhelming,” one user declared, according to Spanish media reports.

Another claimed Israel was carrying out an earlier threat against Spain.

“Israel said that we Spaniards would pay the consequences for supporting Palestine, and when a genocidal leader threatens you, you have to take it seriously,” the user wrote.

“On other occasions, foreign interference has been more discreet, but this time it’s blatantly obvious.”

Netanyahu falsely accused of threatening train disasters

At the center of the accusations is a fabricated warning attributed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supposedly threatening Spain with railway accidents and power outages.

“Sudden power outages and train accidents could occur,” Netanyahu allegedly warned, according to social media posts circulated after the tragedy.

But Netanyahu never made that statement.

The fabricated warning was attached to an authentic April video in which Netanyahu condemned Spain’s diplomatic campaign against Israel.

“I do not intend to allow any country to wage a diplomatic war against us without paying an immediate price,” Netanyahu declared.

Conspiracy theorists seized on those words as supposed evidence that Israel had threatened deadly retaliation.

In reality, Netanyahu was referring to diplomatic consequences, specifically Israel’s decision to remove Spanish representatives from an international coordination center overseeing Gaza.

Spanish fact-checking organizations Newtral, EFE Verifica and RTVE debunked the alleged threat, confirming that Netanyahu never mentioned train accidents or attacks on Spanish infrastructure.

The fabricated warning nevertheless circulated internationally, with versions appearing in several languages and reportedly being amplified by pro-Russian disinformation networks.

Israeli intelligence accused of railway sabotage

Other conspiracy theorists alleged that Israeli cybersecurity companies had secretly manipulated Spain’s railway safety systems to cause the collision.

The accusations named Israeli firm Cylus, Israel Aerospace Industries and security company ICTS, suggesting they possessed the technological access necessary to engineer the disaster.

However, Spanish fact-checking organization Maldita.es found no evidence connecting Cylus or Israel Aerospace Industries to the country’s railway operations.

Although an ICTS subsidiary held contracts with Spanish railway operator Renfe, none involved train-control systems or railway safety infrastructure.

Some social media users also exploited remarks by Spain’s Transportation Minister, Óscar Puente, who described the circumstances surrounding the collision as inexplicable.

“It’s outright sabotage,” one user declared, claiming that five former train drivers supported that conclusion.

The post invoked Puente’s remarks to bolster the accusation, although the minister himself never suggested Israeli involvement.

Instead, Puente pointed to a computerized safety-system failure compounded by possible human error. Investigators are continuing to examine the collision, with no evidence of foreign sabotage.

Spain’s Jewish community condemns accusations

The conspiracy theories emerged amid deteriorating relations between Israel and Spain.

Under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Madrid has recognized Palestinian statehood, joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and imposed an arms embargo against the Jewish state.

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain strongly condemned attempts to blame Israel for the train disaster, warning that the accusations revive centuries-old antisemitic conspiracy theories.

“These theories single out just one country: Israel,” the federation declared.

The organization compared the accusations to historical claims that Jews poisoned wells, spread disease and caused natural disasters.

“All of this recalls very dark times, when Jews were blamed for poisoning wells, spreading the plague, causing droughts or triggering economic crises,” it warned.

The European Jewish Congress also condemned the allegations, declaring that exploiting a national tragedy to spread antisemitic conspiracy theories was unacceptable.

While Spanish investigators work to establish what caused the collision, online conspiracy theorists have already assigned blame to Israel — without presenting a shred of evidence.