Tucker Carlson claims Netanyahu pushing for Iran nuclear strike

The former Fox News personality claimed an unnamed source said Netanyahu was calling Trump daily about a nuclear attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Commentator Tucker Carlson, whose rhetoric toward Israel has grown increasingly hostile in recent years, claimed in a lengthy post on X that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring Washington to carry out a nuclear strike against Iran.

Carlson, a former prominent Fox News personality who now hosts an independent podcast, alleged that the inconclusive results of Israel’s recent national election have motivated Netanyahu to push President Donald Trump toward an unprecedented attack on the Islamic Republic.

“Netanyahu is cornered and desperate. Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war,” Carlson wrote on X.

“Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran,” he added, without presenting evidence to support the bombastic claim.

Carlson’s allegation comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with reports suggesting that the United States is weighing a possible resumption of military operations against Iran.

In his lengthy post, Carlson claimed that an unnamed source with inside knowledge had told him Netanyahu was calling Trump daily to pressure the president to use a nuclear weapon against Iran.

Carlson suggested that the potential target could be the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site, where Iran is believed to be conducting sensitive nuclear-related activities. However, he provided no evidence that Netanyahu had requested a nuclear strike or that the Trump administration was considering one.

Nuclear weapons have been used in warfare only twice, when the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, triggering Nazi-allied Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Carlson argued that a nuclear strike on Iran would set a dangerous precedent, potentially encouraging other countries to use nuclear weapons and triggering a catastrophic global conflict.

His prediction escalated into an apocalyptic warning, with Carlson suggesting that Netanyahu could be responsible for the destruction of humanity.

“After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable. That war would be short and final,” he added.

Carlson’s independent media project, The Tucker Carlson Show, reportedly draws a combined 56.8 million views per episode across social media and podcast platforms.