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WATCH: Hamas funeral footage shows what terror group thinks of disarming

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Hundreds of Palestinians attended the funeral of Hamas member Arafat Al-Areer, chanting anti-Israel slogans and firing dozens of rounds into the air, laying bare their intentions.

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