WATCH: Jewish home targeted in Marseille after rioters spot mezuzah on door November 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-home-targeted-in-marseille-after-rioters-spot-mezuzah-on-door/ Email Print Alarming reports from Marseille, France, describe rioters breaking into a residential building and looting a Jewish apartment, allegedly after identifying a mezuzah on the door. Unverified messages circulating in Jewish community WhatsApp groups also claim that rioters possess lists of Jewish-owned businesses and their addresses, fueling fears of coordinated antisemitic targeting. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/video_2026-11-01_07-01-54.mp4