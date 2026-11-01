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WATCH: Jewish home targeted in Marseille after rioters spot mezuzah on door

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Alarming reports from Marseille, France, describe rioters breaking into a residential building and looting a Jewish apartment, allegedly after identifying a mezuzah on the door.

Unverified messages circulating in Jewish community WhatsApp groups also claim that rioters possess lists of Jewish-owned businesses and their addresses, fueling fears of coordinated antisemitic targeting.

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