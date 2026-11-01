Protesters demand closure of Thailand’s Chabad Houses after rabbi’s citizenship revoked

There are seven Chabad Houses in Thailand, according to Chabad Thailand’s website.

By JNS

A rally was held on Saturday on Phuket Island in Thailand, calling on authorities to enforce the law against alleged illegal activities of foreign citizens in the country, among them Israelis, that supposedly harm local business owners and residents.

Protesters demanded the closure of Chabad Houses throughout the country, two days after Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed an order revoking the Thai citizenship of Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, the country’s Chabad leader, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS.

The order was announced by the Department of Special Investigation under Thailand’s Interior Ministry, the Bangkok Post reported.

The revocation order was issued on the grounds of Kantor allegedly using his American passport numerous times when leaving the country, violating the terms of the naturalization process, the report said.

The report further noted that the Department of Special Investigation is examining the citizenship of the rabbi’s relatives, as well as 19 firms linked to his name.

If wrongdoing is found, authorities will seize and freeze assets and force their selloff in accordance with the law, Thai Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee was cited as saying on Friday.

If Kantor acquired land while holding Thai nationality, its sale would be forced as well, the minister added, per the Bangkok Post.

Kantor arrived in Bangkok in 1993 to serve as the rabbi of the Jewish community, according to Ynet. He is also a leading figure in the Jewish Association of Thailand, the report added.

The rally on Saturday took place under the banner of “Unite to Take Back Our Thailand” at a seaside public park in Mueang District, Phuket Province, according to Thai PBS.

Several organizations participated in the protest, citing recent investigations into the rabbi’s case.

The Phuket Land Protection Group expressed concern about potential national security implications of the alleged illegal activities of foreigners, the report noted.

There are seven Chabad Houses in Thailand, according to Chabad Thailand’s website. They are located in: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Phuket, Pai, Koh Phangan and Nonthaburi.