Israel to deport 14 foreign anti-Israel activists over riot near Jewish farm

El Al plane takes off at the Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, on March 5, 2026. (Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Anti-Israel rioters were detained after clashing with authorities near an Israeli farm in Samaria, police say, and will be expelled from the country.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli authorities are considering the deportation of 14 foreign nationals arrested during a confrontation near a farm in Samaria over the weekend, following an investigation into suspected violations of military orders.

According to a statement from the Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District, the foreign nationals were detained by IDF troops near the Palestinian village of Luban ash-Sharqiya after security forces received reports of a disturbance in the vicinity of an Israeli farm.

The detainees were transferred to the Modiin Illit police station, where investigators questioned them on suspicion of disobeying a lawful order and entering an area designated as a closed military zone.

Police said investigators had gathered evidence supporting the allegations and transferred their findings to the Population and Immigration Authority, which will conduct hearings before deciding whether to expel the foreign nationals from Israel.

The suspects’ nationalities have not been disclosed, and no final deportation orders had been announced as of Sunday morning.

Initial reports published Friday indicated that 15 foreign nationals had been detained during the confrontation. However, subsequent police reports identified 14 individuals whose cases had been referred to immigration authorities.

Police described the incident as part of a broader effort to prevent foreign nationals from engaging in provocative activities that could trigger confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.

Authorities said cooperation between the police, military and immigration officials was intended to prevent disturbances, incitement and potentially violent confrontations, while also limiting incidents that could damage Israel’s international reputation.

The latest arrests follow a similar enforcement operation in the Hebron area last month.

On October 24, the Population and Immigration Authority announced that 11 foreign nationals had been deported after violating a closed military zone order, refusing to identify themselves and interfering with IDF soldiers.

The 11 individuals, who had entered Israel on tourist visas, came from the United States, Hungary, Italy, Austria, Britain, Germany and Ireland.

According to immigration officials, the group had violated the conditions of their visas by participating in activities unrelated to tourism. They were removed from Israel after undergoing immigration hearings.

In a statement following those deportations, the authority pledged to continue taking action against individuals who misuse tourist visas for purposes other than tourism, thereby violating the conditions of their stay.

The 14 foreign nationals now face administrative hearings before the Population and Immigration Authority, which will rule on the petition to expel the activists from the country.