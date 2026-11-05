Iran opens door to nuclear negotiations during Doha talks

Vance proposed direct talks with Tehran in a letter to Iran’s top security official last month.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran is considering specific proposals addressing its nuclear program as part of Qatari-mediated negotiations aimed at ending the war, five officials told The New York Times, signaling possible movement toward an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Among those confirming the development were an American official and two Iranian officials.

They described the proposals as “concrete proposals” but offered no information about their provisions or the nuclear issues under discussion.

Negotiations are taking place in Doha, where Qatar is serving as mediator between the two countries.

Qatari representatives have also recently met Iranian officials in Armenia, according to sources familiar with the diplomatic contacts.

Vice President JD Vance supports the mediation efforts, which are intended to prevent renewed hostilities, three of the officials told The New York Times.

Last month, Vance sought direct engagement with Tehran through a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The communication proposed negotiations between American and Iranian representatives covering both an end to the conflict and Iran’s nuclear program.

Rezaei interpreted the initiative as evidence that Washington had modified its approach toward Iran, portraying the change as a demonstration of the “Iranian nation’s strength and victory.”

The latest diplomatic activity follows congressional midterm elections that delivered overwhelming victories to Democrats and renewed debate within the Trump administration about the political impact of the military campaign.

Vance attributed part of the Republican Party’s electoral losses to public dissatisfaction with the Iran war in a statement posted on X after the vote.

President Donald Trump similarly acknowledged that the conflict may have affected the election results, although he rejected any suggestion that launching the campaign had been a mistake.

Addressing reporters, Trump defended the military operation against the Iranian regime, arguing that preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear bomb remained essential regardless of the political consequences.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the nuclear proposals being considered.