IDF kills Hamas intelligence operations chief who held Omer Shem Tov hostage

He was also responsible for Hamas’s contacts with various countries and served as a significant source of military intelligence for the terrorist organization.

By David Israel, TPS

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet announced that they killed Jamal Abu Said, head of the operations department in Hamas’s military intelligence branch, in an airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday.

During the war, Abu Said held former hostage Omer Shem Tov captive.

Abu Said had held several senior positions within Hamas, including training military operatives outside Gaza, commanding an anti-tank battalion, and overseeing military specializations in the Central Camps Brigade.

He was also responsible for Hamas’s contacts with various countries and served as a significant source of military intelligence for the terrorist organization.

During the war, particularly in recent weeks, he advanced plans for attacks against IDF forces and Israeli civilians while working to rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.

The IDF said the strike was intended to eliminate the threat he posed.