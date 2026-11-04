WATCH: Israeli singer brings two former hostages on stage at packed Brooklyn concert November 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-singer-brings-two-former-hostages-on-stage-at-packed-brooklyn-concert/ Email Print Israeli pop star Omer Adam invited former hostages Bar Kuperstein and Eliya Cohen on stage at his sold-out Brooklyn show, where he performed his hits for thousands of local Jews. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/ZMpHr00hwi6KpRh.mp4 Bar KuperstienconcertEliya CohenhostageOmer Adam