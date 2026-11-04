Ilhan Omar breezes to victory, despite immigration fraud woes

The Minnesota congresswoman comfortably won another term, despite a federal probe concerning her 2009 marriage and citizenship status.

By World Israel News Staff

Progressive Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) comfortably won reelection in Tuesday’s midterm elections, defeating her Republican challenger by a wide margin and securing another term representing Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District.

Omar, a member of the so-called Squad of far-left lawmakers, was first elected to represent Minneapolis in 2018. Her victory came amid renewed scrutiny over allegations of immigration and marriage fraud, which the Department of Homeland Security is currently investigating.

One set of allegations concerns the circumstances surrounding Omar’s acquisition of U.S. citizenship. Omar immigrated to the United States at approximately 12 years old, and reportedly received citizenship as a dependent child after her father became a naturalized American citizen. However, questions have been raised about her age at the time.

Records reportedly listed her as 17 when her father received citizenship, while critics have alleged that she was actually 18. If she had already reached adulthood, she would have needed to pursue citizenship independently.

More serious allegations center on Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom critics have claimed was her brother. According to the allegations, the marriage was arranged to facilitate Elmi’s immigration status in the United States.

At the time of her marriage to Elmi, Omar was Islamically, but not legally, married to Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her three children.

Elmi, meanwhile, referred to Omar’s children as his nieces in an Instagram post. He has also described himself as “queer” in his academic writing.

A family friend told the New York Post that Elmi regularly wore tight-fitting “female” clothing, which raised eyebrows within the conservative Somali immigrant community.

The source further claimed that Hirsi was angered by the situation and explicitly told him that Elmi was Omar’s brother. Hirsi explained that Omar had married him to help him secure immigration status in the United States, the source said.