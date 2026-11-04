WATCH: ‘We can turn that inshallah to a alhamdulillah,’ says El-Sayed to crowd of roaring supporters November 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-we-can-turn-that-inshallah-to-a-alhamdulillah-says-el-sayed-to-crowd-of-roaring-supporters/ Email Print Michigan Senate-elect Abdul El-Sayed told supporters at his victory event that after saying “inshallah” all campaign long, they can now say “alhamdulillah,” praise be to God. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/0r4Z0Io2FGbTGsP5.mp4 Abdul El-SayedelectionsMichiganSenate