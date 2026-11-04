MK Ayman Odeh suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels from Palestinian Authority

MK Ayman Odeh identified as the Joint List member suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels from the Palestinian Authority.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli lawmaker Ayman Odeh has been identified as the member of the Joint List suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash from the Palestinian Authority, according to an i24NEWS report published Wednesday, as security officials continue investigating allegations of foreign interference in Israel’s 2026 Knesset elections.

The report follows an earlier disclosure by i24NEWS on Sunday that an unnamed Joint List lawmaker had received hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash, raising suspicions of possible bribery and money laundering.

However, the original report emphasized that investigators had not established whether the money was used for election-related activities, distributed to voters or originated in Qatar, which had previously been mentioned in connection with suspected foreign interference.

The latest disclosure comes two days after Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman accused the Palestinian Authority of attempting to influence Israel’s parliamentary elections through its connections with the country’s Arab political parties.

“The Palestinian Authority was very involved and was the guiding force behind both Ra’am and the Joint List,” Liberman said Monday, accusing Ramallah of interfering in Israeli politics.

Liberman alleged that Palestinian Authority officials had sought to influence the elections by directing funding toward the Joint List, potentially using money originating in Qatar.

Despite those allegations, Liberman rejected claims that the election results had been falsified.

“Although the Palestinian Authority influenced the elections, they were not stolen. There is no suspicion of fraud,” he said.

The allegations are being examined as part of a broader investigation by the Shin Bet security service into possible foreign financing intended to influence the October 27 elections.

On Wednesday, Central Elections Committee chairman Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg presented committee members with intelligence findings indicating suspicions of extensive financial transfers into Israel by foreign entities.

According to the intelligence assessment, substantial sums may have been transferred by actors with undisclosed or potentially hostile interests in order to exert influence inside Israel.

The Shin Bet’s assessment suggested that the suspected financing and influence operations could involve thousands of individuals or more.

“We must complete further intelligence collection and investigative work,” the security service said, stressing the need to establish the full scope of the suspected activity.

Channel 12 reported that senior law enforcement officials accused the Shin Bet of delaying the transfer of investigative material to police, while Shin Bet officials criticized the legal restrictions surrounding the questioning of elected representatives.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected accusations that she was obstructing the investigation.

“In a state governed by law, citizens or elected officials cannot be investigated without evidence justifying it,” she said.

The developments came as the Central Elections Committee approved the official results of the election Wednesday, despite objections from members of the outgoing governing coalition.

Sohlberg reiterated that the allegations of foreign interference, although serious, did not currently provide grounds to invalidate the election results.

“At this stage, these are suspicions only, and even if they are verified, the extent of their possible influence is limited,” he said while presenting the official results to President Isaac Herzog.