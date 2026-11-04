WATCH: Conservative podcaster blames GOP decline on ‘Zionism’

Conservative commentator Andrew Wilson blamed Republican losses on Iran and the Israel relationship, saying many view President Trump as a stooge and Zionist puppet.

Andrew Wilson tells PBD the biggest blind spot for Republicans is “how we deal with Zionism,” and many frustrated Trump voters “believe that Donald Trump has become a stooge Zionist puppet.”

WILSON: “The biggest blind spot, and I hate to be the bearer of bad news, is how we deal with Zionism.”

“Republicans got to remember this, they need the dissidents and they don’t have the dissidents. The dissidents believe that Donald Trump has become a stooge Zionist puppet.”

“It’s a huge problem. Nobody in the mainstream right wants to acknowledge this.”

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 4, 2026