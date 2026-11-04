Argentina: Israel an unconquerable light

President of Argentina Javier Milei speaks during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Milei also congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the election results in Israel and said the country needs strong leadership to meet the challenges ahead.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Argentine President Javier Milei delivered a forceful pro-Israel address Monday night at a ceremony in Buenos Aires, declaring that Israel’s security is inseparable from the future of the Western world.

Speaking at an event organized by the Latin Coalition for Israel, Milei invoked the Maccabees’ ancient victory over the Greek Empire and said that triumph in war depends not on numbers but on forces that come from Heaven.

The event honored Milei with the “Gratitude Award” for his support of Israel and the Jewish people.

The award was presented by Reverend Mario Bramnick, head of the coalition.

“Whoever messes with Israel messes with all of the West,” Milei declared.

Israel, he said, is not merely a country Argentina chooses to support, but a symbol of the values on which Western civilization is built.

The president then turned to history, recalling the Maccabees’ defeat of the far larger Greek imperial army.

He quoted from the Book of Maccabees: “Victory in war does not depend on the number of soldiers, but on the forces that come from Heaven.”

Milei drew a parallel to Israel today, saying it stands against forces seeking to extinguish the light it represents.

Milei addressed the global wave of antisemitism, saying Israel faces attacks not only on its existence but on its right to defend itself.

He congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the election results in Israel and said the country needs strong leadership to meet the challenges ahead.

The Argentine leader also recalled the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires and the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community center, which together killed 114 people.

Argentina knows the price of terror well, he said, and its courts have recognized Iran and Hezbollah’s responsibility for the attacks.

He went on to attack the international left, which he said aids in undermining the legitimacy of Western states and Israel, accusing various actors of inverting reality by justifying terror organizations while condemning the countries fighting them.

Milei also mentioned the upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV to Argentina, scheduled for November, calling it an event that will strengthen the Judeo-Christian values on which Western culture is founded.

He closed by declaring that Argentina has chosen to stand with Israel and with Western leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“Israel today holds that same light against the darkness, and Argentina has chosen to stand by its side,” Milei said, ending with a blessing for Argentina, Israel and the Western world, and the cry: “Long live freedom!”