WATCH: Lebanese academic compares Hezbollah schools to Hitler Youth

Lebanese Shiite academic Ali Khalife likened Hezbollah’s school system to the Hitler Youth, saying it brainwashes children, trains them as fighters, and binds them to Iran’s supreme leader over Lebanon.

Lebanese Shiite Academic Ali Khalife Compares Hizbullah School System to the Hitler Youth: They Brainwash Children, Prepare Them to Become Fighters, and Accustom Them to Pointless Death; They Instill Loyalty to Iran’s Jurisprudent Ruler Over Lebanon https://t.co/Pc3JDzY4cR — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 5, 2026