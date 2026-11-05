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WATCH: Lebanese academic compares Hezbollah schools to Hitler Youth

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Lebanese Shiite academic Ali Khalife likened Hezbollah’s school system to the Hitler Youth, saying it brainwashes children, trains them as fighters, and binds them to Iran’s supreme leader over Lebanon.

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