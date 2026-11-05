Dutch mayor reverses cancellation of exhibition marking 300th anniversary of historic synagogue

Dating back to 1727, the Amersfoort Synagogue is the oldest Ashkenazi synagogue in Western Europe that remains active today, preserving a tradition rooted in the Jewish communities of Central and Eastern Europe.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Amersfoort Mayor Lucas Bolsius has apologized to the local Jewish community, assuring its members that a planned exhibition celebrating the 300th anniversary of the Dutch city’s synagogue will go ahead as scheduled, reversing a controversial cancellation that had sparked widespread criticism.

First reported by Dutch news outlet AD, Jewish community leaders and local political figures in Amersfoort, a city in the central Netherlands, voiced outrage on Tuesday after Museum Amersfoort announced its last-minute decision to cancel an exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of the city’s synagogue, citing the war in Gaza and broader regional tensions as potential sources of security risks.

However, Bolsius stepped in on Wednesday to reassure the local Jewish community that the exhibition would go ahead as planned, stressing that the cancellation had not been discussed with him and that there was no indication that the event posed any security risk to the museum or its staff.

“I am deeply saddened by this decision. Jewish history is an integral part of our city’s heritage and must receive the attention and recognition it warrants,” Bolsius said during a meeting at City Hall.

“The cancellation has caused considerable pain within the Jewish community, particularly by reinforcing the feeling that its members are not welcome or even allowed to exist.”

“We want to ensure that the community and the city get to see the exhibition they have been looking forward to for years,” Bolsius continued.

“We are therefore entering into discussions with all parties involved to find a way to resolve the situation and make sure the exhibition can proceed.”

Dating back to 1727, the Amersfoort Synagogue is the oldest Ashkenazi synagogue in Western Europe that remains active today, preserving a tradition rooted in the Jewish communities of Central and Eastern Europe.

To mark its 300th anniversary next year, the Jewish community is planning an extensive program of celebrations, including concerts, performances, and the publication of a commemorative book.

Among the main highlights is an exhibition exploring the synagogue’s centuries-old history and enduring significance to the city, a project that has been five years in the making.

Paul Baltus, director of Amersfoort in C, the umbrella organization overseeing several of the city’s cultural institutions, announced the exhibition’s cancellation shortly before its scheduled opening, arguing that it was impossible to anticipate the public reaction it might provoke.

“I find the tension surrounding this situation difficult to manage. As a small and vulnerable organization, I do not want to expose my staff to that kind of pressure. While security guards can be hired and cameras installed, the reality is that our volunteers would still have to deal with a range of possible reactions,” he said in a statement.

At the time, Baltus acknowledged the Jewish community’s disappointment, expressing his willingness to help organize an alternative exhibition inside the synagogue itself, featuring several objects from the museum’s collection.

Alexander van Dijkhuizen, chairman of the Jewish Community of Amersfoort, sharply condemned the exhibition’s cancellation, arguing that it reflected a broader tendency within the cultural sector to conflate Jewish identity with the actions of the Israeli government.

“Apparently, many struggle to distinguish between Jewish identity and Israel. The reflex to cancel performances in situations like this is becoming increasingly common across the cultural sector,” Dijkhuizen said in a statement.

“It is essential not only to reflect on the past, but also to acknowledge the difficult circumstances facing the Jewish community today. Its population continues to dwindle,” he continued.