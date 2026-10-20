Antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker to headline Minneapolis event with Ilhan Omar, Omar Fateh

Piker is notorious for declaring support for internationally designated terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh is scheduled to host US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and political streamer Hasan Piker at a Minneapolis event on Oct. 26, drawing attention to the political alliances among prominent figures on the state’s far left who have been visceral critics of Israel.

The event, titled “I’m the Host Now,” was announced by Fateh, who has received endorsements from the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Alpha News reported on the planned gathering, highlighting Fateh’s ties to the socialist organization and Piker’s history of controversial political commentary that has promoted antisemitism and support for US-designated terrorist groups.

“The rumors are true! My sis Representative [Ilhan Omar] and my brother [Hasan Piker] will be joining me for the inaugural event of ‘I’m The Host Now!’” Fateh said in a statement.

“I am honored to be able to share space alongside two fearless champions for our people who fight for us and the future that we want to build. I’m excited for you all to join us for this Election Edition discussion,” Fateh added.

According to reports, the live forum between the trio will “discuss Minneapolis, Politics, and our community.”

After the event announcement, state Republican Party Chairman Alex Plechash issued a statement calling on US Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, to issue a condemnation of the far-left streamer.

“Nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered on September 11th. Their families still visit the graves, and Minnesota’s first responders still carry the memory,” Plechash said.

“Hasan Piker said America deserved it. Ilhan Omar is going to share a stage with him eight days before the election. And Amy Klobuchar’s endorsement is still featured on Ilhan Omar’s campaign website today.”

Piker is notorious for declaring support for internationally designated terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

He has also praised anti-American regimes such as the governments of Iran, Russia, and China and downplayed Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre across southern Israel, dismissing evidence of Palestinian terrorists raping Israeli girls and women.

Piker maintains a massive following on platforms like Twitch, where he has previously drawn backlash for rhetoric which critics say crosses into antisemitism.

In addition to repeatedly praising Hamas, he has even said “it doesn’t matter” if sexual assault took place during the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 invasion.

The streamer has also compared supporters of Israel to Nazis and said they should be completely marginalized and socially stigmatized.

He recently came under criticism for suggesting that synagogues that continue to support Israel are going to incite violence against themselves.

Omar, a Somali-born American citizen and one of the first two Muslim American women elected to Congress, has been a frequent target of Republican criticism since taking office in 2019.

She represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis, and is a prominent member of the progressive bloc known as the Squad.

Omar has emerged as a harsh critic of Israel who has accused the Jewish state of committing “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide” in Gaza and erecting an “apartheid” system in Judea and Samaria.

Last week, US federal agents searched the Washington, DC, residence of the lawmaker as part of an ongoing criminal investigation alleging the congresswoman engaged in immigration fraud.

Omar has dismissed the allegations as part of a politically-motivated plot by the Trump administration.

Fateh, a Democratic Socialist, mounted an unsuccessful challenge last summer to unseat incumbent Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

He ran on a progressive platform including a $20 minimum wage, a wealth tax on earners over $1 million per year, rent control, and law enforcement reform. Although Fateh fell short in his challenge, he vowed to stay involved in Minneapolis politics.

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel, Fateh published a letter that was broadly critical of the Jewish state and called for an “immediate ceasefire.”

Fateh drew an equivalency between Israel’s defensive military operations and the Hamas slaughter of 1,200 people and abduction of 251 hostages.

The emergence of Piker has served as a source of angst for many liberal US Jews, who generally vote for Democrats but are concerned about the streamer’s growing influence over the party’s rising progressive wing.