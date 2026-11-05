WATCH: Newly elected Senator Abdul El-Sayed accuses Israel of genocide, apartheid; calls for end to weapons sales

Senator Abdul El-Sayed flipped a reporter’s question about protecting Michigan’s Jews into an attack on Israel, accusing it of genocide and apartheid and demanding the US halt all funding and weapons sales to the Jewish state.

MSNOW: What is your message now to Jewish voters nationally and what you will do to protect them?

Abdul El-Sayed: I’m committed to Jewish safety, and we are united against discrimination. The U.S. spends billions to carry out genocide and apartheid against Palestinians. The genocide in Gaza with our complicity is continuing right now. Nobody wants to talk about that.

— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) November 5, 2026