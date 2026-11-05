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WATCH: Newly elected Senator Abdul El-Sayed accuses Israel of genocide, apartheid; calls for end to weapons sales

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Senator Abdul El-Sayed flipped a reporter’s question about protecting Michigan’s Jews into an attack on Israel, accusing it of genocide and apartheid and demanding the US halt all funding and weapons sales to the Jewish state.

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