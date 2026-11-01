Left-wing bloc planning to seize control of Knesset, bar Netanyahu from serving as PM – report

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot and party members at election headquarters in Tel Aviv, October 28, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Opposition lawmakers reportedly planning to work with Arab parties to take control of the Knesset and pass a series of laws targeting Netanyahu – even without a new government.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s anti-Netanyahu parties are preparing to take control of the Knesset immediately after the newly elected parliament is sworn in, potentially allowing them to advance legislation against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even if they fail to establish a governing coalition, Israel Hayom reported Sunday.

The plan, which would require cooperation between the four parties comprising the opposition’s Jewish-led bloc and the two Arab parties, could give Netanyahu’s opponents effective control over the legislature while the prime minister remains in office.

The initiative follows last Tuesday’s election, which left Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious bloc with 53 seats, compared to 48 for the bloc led by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.

The Arab parties secured another 19 seats, creating a potential 67-seat parliamentary majority opposed to Netanyahu.

According to Israel Hayom, the opposition’s immediate priority is not necessarily establishing a government, but replacing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of the Likud and securing control of the parliamentary committees responsible for managing legislation.

The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10, six days after the formal publication of the election results.

Under the emerging plan, Eisenkot could seek the speakership himself, although several other candidates are also being considered.

The opposition’s potential parliamentary majority would allow it to replace Ohana before a new coalition is formed, giving Netanyahu’s rivals significant influence over the legislative agenda.

Among the proposals reportedly under consideration are legislation establishing a state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 massacre, legislation limiting the tenure of prime ministers, and a law preventing politicians under criminal indictment from forming a government.

The latter measure could potentially prevent Netanyahu, who remains on trial on corruption charges, from returning to the premiership following another election.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman advocated such a strategy even before the election.

“We must get rid of Bibi,” Liberman declared in an Oct. 17 social media post, outlining a plan to replace Ohana and then pass legislation barring indicted politicians from forming a government.

However, Liberman has repeatedly rejected the establishment of a minority government dependent on Arab party support, complicating efforts to translate the anti-Netanyahu parliamentary majority into a governing coalition.

The distinction between parliamentary cooperation and coalition participation has become central to the opposition’s strategy.

While several opposition leaders oppose serving in a government supported by Arab parties, cooperation with those parties on individual parliamentary votes is considered more acceptable.

Joint List lawmaker Ahmad Tibi has already indicated that his faction would cooperate in replacing Ohana.

“We will support the opposing candidate for Knesset speaker,” Tibi said in comments previously reported by Channel 12.

The Islamist United Arab List (Ra’am) party is also expected to support efforts to replace the speaker.

Nevertheless, opposition leaders have yet to settle on a candidate for the position.

Eisenkot is reportedly considering several figures from his Yashar party, while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s allies have floated the possibility of appointing Yair Lapid.

Liberman is reportedly interested in securing the post for his political ally Oded Forer. He has denied reports that he wants the speakership for himself.

The disagreements reflect broader mistrust among the opposition parties, particularly concerns that one faction could eventually abandon the bloc and enter a unity government with Netanyahu.

In a statement Saturday evening, Eisenkot pledged to begin implementing the opposition’s legislative agenda immediately.

“Don’t let anyone mislead you: In Israel, the Knesset gives confidence to the government, not the other way around,” he declared.

Eisenkot said his priorities include establishing a state commission of inquiry, expanding military and national service obligations, increasing support for IDF personnel, and repealing legislation associated with the government’s judicial overhaul.

He also outlined four conditions for joining a government under his leadership, including recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, commitment to the Declaration of Independence, universal service obligations, and recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization whose military and governing capabilities must be destroyed.

His position could complicate negotiations with the Arab parties, particularly the Joint List.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his allies are organizing efforts to prevent the opposition from securing control of the Knesset.

According to Israel Hayom, Likud officials are concentrating on persuading opposition lawmakers not to cooperate with the Arab parties while attempting to identify potential defectors or lawmakers who could refuse to support the proposed replacement of Ohana.

The Likud has also challenged the legitimacy of the opposition’s reliance on Arab party support.

“Gadi and Manelis are under pressure because we’re disrupting their plans to cooperate with parties that support terrorism,” the Likud said Saturday, referring to Eisenkot and his political ally Ronen Manelis.

Eisenkot’s party, meanwhile, accused Likud officials of attempting to approach members of Yashar following the election, portraying the reported contacts as evidence of Netanyahu’s growing political difficulties.

The prospect of replacing the Knesset speaker before a new government is established has historical precedent.

In 2020, then-Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein resisted holding a vote on his replacement despite the existence of a parliamentary majority seeking to remove him. The dispute ultimately reached the Supreme Court, and Edelstein resigned after the court ordered that the vote be held.

The latest parliamentary maneuvering is unfolding ahead of consultations at President Isaac Herzog’s residence, expected to begin following Wednesday’s official publication of the election results.

Even if Eisenkot receives the mandate to try to form a government, his chances of assembling a coalition remain uncertain.

The opposition’s 48 Jewish-led seats fall well short of the 61 required for a parliamentary majority, while potential partners including Liberman and Bennett have ruled out the formation of a government relying on the two anti-Zionist Arab parties.

Israel Hayom also reported that Netanyahu’s political advisers are concerned about the possibility that United Torah Judaism could eventually abandon the prime minister if the opposition manages to strengthen its position.