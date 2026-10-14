‘Not convenient’ – Netanyahu voices opposition to new Iran strikes before election

Israel’s prime minister says it “is not convenient” to resume hostilities with Iran prior to this month’s Knesset election.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that launching a new military offensive against Iran before Israel’s upcoming elections would be undesirable, while ruling out appointing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as defense minister in a future government.

Speaking in an interview with Galei Tzahal just 13 days before Israelis head to the polls, Netanyahu addressed speculation that Israel and the US could renew major military operations against Iran in the coming weeks.

“In my opinion, that is not convenient for us,” Netanyahu said when asked about the possibility of an attack before the October 27 elections.

His remarks followed reports that he had discussed a potential joint military operation with US President Donald Trump, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities before the Israeli elections and the November 3 US midterms.

According to a report published Tuesday by Axios, Netanyahu expressed concern during conversations with Trump that Iran was attempting to rebuild its nuclear program, including potentially developing uranium enrichment capabilities at the Pickaxe Mountain facility.

American and Israeli officials familiar with the discussions said Trump initially appeared receptive to renewed military action but subsequently became more hesitant.

One American official said Trump had encouraged Netanyahu to prepare for a possible operation without committing to authorizing it.

The White House denied that the two leaders had discussed resuming the war, reiterating that Trump had ruled out attacking Iran before the US midterm elections.

Despite expressing reservations about an immediate attack, Netanyahu reiterated his government’s commitment to defeating Iran and its regional terrorist proxies.

“We have done 90% of the work,” Netanyahu said, promising that Israel would complete its remaining objectives within the next two years, including the destruction of Hamas and Hezbollah and the overthrow of Iran’s regime.

He also warned that Iran and its proxies could attempt attacks against Israel in the days preceding the election, including rocket fire and terrorist operations.

His comments came as Trump delivered fresh threats against Tehran on Tuesday, describing Iran as a failed state and warning that Washington could resume military action.

“We’ll make a decision on Iran very soon,” Trump told reporters.

The president later warned at a campaign rally in Alaska that the US was preparing to take further action against the Islamic Republic, declaring, “We’re going to do a number.”

Netanyahu also addressed the increasingly contentious question of who would lead Israel’s defense establishment if his coalition wins another term.

Asked about Ben-Gvir’s ambition to become defense minister, Netanyahu rejected the possibility.

“I know he wants it, but he doesn’t decide,” the prime minister said, adding, “Defense will remain in Likud.”

Ben-Gvir, who leads the Otzma Yehudit party and currently serves as national security minister, announced in September that he intended to seek control of the Defense Ministry after the elections.

At the time, Ben-Gvir argued that Israel needed a fundamental change in its military leadership and strategic approach.

“The time has come to change the mindset within the army,” he said, calling for a security doctrine focused on achieving decisive victories across all fronts.

The demand created tension within Netanyahu’s governing coalition, with Ben-Gvir seeking a more influential position in shaping Israeli military policy.

The Defense Ministry is currently headed by Israel Katz, a senior member of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The prime minister’s rejection of Ben-Gvir’s ambitions comes as the governing coalition faces a closely contested election against an opposition bloc led by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot.

During Wednesday’s interview, Netanyahu also revisited the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, arguing that Israel’s security agencies had failed to anticipate an attack from Gaza.

He maintained that had he been awakened during the night before the massacre and informed of the warning signs, he would have mobilized local security teams and the air force and ordered the evacuation of the Nova music festival.